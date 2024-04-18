NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $368.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

