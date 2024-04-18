NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

