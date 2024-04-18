NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 743,882 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

