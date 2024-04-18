NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $248.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.13 and its 200 day moving average is $242.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

