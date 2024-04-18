NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after purchasing an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

