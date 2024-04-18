NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,902 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.