NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 569,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 185,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,165,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

