NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 10,966 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.