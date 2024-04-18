NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 111,785 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,785 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

