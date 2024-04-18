NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

RMI stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

