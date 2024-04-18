NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

