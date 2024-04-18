NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 716 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.85 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

