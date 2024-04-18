NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,318 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

