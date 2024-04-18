Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Spire Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

