NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

