NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,749,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVDA opened at $840.35 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $840.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

