NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVDA opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $840.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

