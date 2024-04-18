NVR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $101.11 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

Get NVR alerts:

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NVR in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $101.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $100.64. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $497.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $114.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $124.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $129.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $469.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $104.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $119.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $128.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $132.83 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $107.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,669.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7,704.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6,897.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

