PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of PDF Solutions worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.86 and a beta of 1.46. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

