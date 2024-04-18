Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 775 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $276.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

