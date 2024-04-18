Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $140.35 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

