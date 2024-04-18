Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.