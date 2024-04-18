Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,346 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

