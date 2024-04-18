Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,194 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.25.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

