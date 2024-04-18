Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,265 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

