Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

