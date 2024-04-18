Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

KEY opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

