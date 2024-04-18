Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

