Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

QDEL stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

