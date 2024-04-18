Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,198.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.