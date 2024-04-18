Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $214.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

