Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,995 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
