Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after buying an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $54.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

