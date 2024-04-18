Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TM opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $316.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.