Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

PHO opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

