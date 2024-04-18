Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.