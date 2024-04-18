Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $540.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

