Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

