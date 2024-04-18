Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

