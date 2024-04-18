Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Super League Enterprise, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLE)

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Super League Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Super League Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Super League Enterprise’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SLE opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Super League Enterprise has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

