Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

