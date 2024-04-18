Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE:ST opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

