Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $402.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

