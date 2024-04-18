Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dover alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.88.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DOV opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.71. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.