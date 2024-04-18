Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $87,805.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,744.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

