Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

FHB stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

