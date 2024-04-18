Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,339 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

