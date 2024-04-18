Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.94.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.05 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock worth $4,054,428. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

