Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $248,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $262,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $415,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $515,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:XBAP opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.