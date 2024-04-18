Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:L opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

